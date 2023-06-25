Marketplace Wildberries returned to the site products with the symbols of PMC “Wagner”

Goods with the symbols of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner”. reappeared on the website of the Russian marketplace Wildberries. This is reported RIA News.

Among other things, accessories, stripes, flags and a number of other goods are available to customers.

On June 24, Wildberries began hiding Wagner-branded merchandise. This happened after PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin accused the Russian military of attacking the company’s rear camps. He also threatened to use force. The FSB opened a criminal case against the businessman on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion.