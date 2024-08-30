Goods flows | Director of a consulting giant: The economy has moved to the time of friends and enemies – “Nationalism moved to the economy”

Goods flows|The last 30 years before the 2020s were an exceptional time for the global economy, says Hernan Saenz, director of Bain & Company, which specializes in managing supply chains.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Hernan Saenz, global performance director of consulting firm Bain & Company, estimates that the economy has returned to block thinking. The disruption of supply chains started with the US-China trade war and the corona pandemic. Consumer demands and geopolitical tensions have changed production strategies. According to Saenz, supply chain management is one of the most important concerns of companies today.

In the economy has moved again to a time where countries are divided into friends and enemies.

This is how the global performance director of Bain & Company, a consulting firm that has advised business leaders around the world for more than a quarter of a century, assesses Hernan Saenz While visiting Helsinki.

According to Saenz, the years 1989–2019 were an exceptional time.

During those 30 years, goods moved freely from one country to another, there were few wars, and efforts were made to liberalize world trade in many different ways.

Then we returned to bloc thinking, where countries were divided into friends and enemies, says Saenz.

“The same nationalism that we see in politics also moved to the economy.”

Global production chains have changed from being as inexpensive as possible to being two-fold, in order to be more flexible and better satisfy customer requirements, says Hernan Saenz, director of Bain & Company.

About For 30 years, the products were delivered in the most efficient and cheapest way possible.

“Factories were built in Asia and from there in 90 days by ship to different parts of the world, because it was the cheapest,” says Saenz.

The idea of ​​the Just-in Time (JiT) management philosophy was that the customer would only receive the goods or services when they needed them.

In Finland, the abbreviation JOT became established as an abbreviation for the same production control term. It is said to have come from the words “Just Right to Need”.

Supply chains the revolution really started when the US-China trade war Donald Trump’s got tougher during the presidency.

Then came the corona pandemic. It cut off supply chains that were tuned to their financial peak.

The different supply chains slowed down the manufacturing of different products significantly, and that increased the need for companies to have more flexibility in their production chains.

At the same time, another long-awaited change developed in the world – consumers’ desire to know more about the carbon footprint, origin and manufacturing conditions of the goods they buy grew even more.

Together, these development paths led to the fact that, in recent years, especially large companies have moved the manufacturing locations of their products closer to the markets where the products are purchased.

That is, while earlier supply chains and storage times of goods had been adjusted mathematically to be as affordable as possible, geopolitical tensions and consumer demands forced companies to change their supply chains to be flexible.

Saenz travels around the world advising companies on how to deal with the changes required by the trade war and the demands set by customers.

“I tell the CEOs I meet that this time just filing the supply chains is not enough.”

According to Saenz, in today’s world, company management must take into account the needs of customers, the security of the supply chain, the costs of reducing the carbon footprint and the digitization of operations at the same time.

“We have to think about all of this together, because the companies only have one wallet.”

The simultaneous breakdown of many things also means that the CEO can no longer delegate decisions to the management of different sectors, Saenz emphasizes.

The managing director must know what the employees who work at the front and deal with customers think. Strategic decisions must be made on the basis of the general picture that is created in this way, he says.

“Mathematically calculated operational efficiency is no longer enough, solutions must be found together.”

Bain & Co the global one made by 2022 for company managers the survey according to, supply chain management is one of the most important concerns of companies.

Half of the managers who responded to the survey estimate that the importance of price efficiency has weakened within three years.

In addition to this, 39 percent of the respondents predicted that the importance of price in tuning supply chains will further decrease within the next three years.

Saenz according to global companies nowadays quite commonly practice the so-called Split shoring-dual strategy, i.e. they distribute their production on the one hand to factories close to customers and on the other hand to those countries where production is cheap.

The dual strategy has been decided partly for reasons of improving the flexibility of production, partly because of geopolitical tensions.

Saenz talks about a recent global survey, according to which 60 percent of consumers said they would be willing to pay more for their purchase if they knew it was domestic.

“That’s a big number, and the phenomenon occurred in many different countries.”

Opening the transparency of product supply chains, their origin and working condition information to the customer is often also in the company’s interest, says Saenz.

“This is how trust grows.”

From China over the years, production has already been moved to other Asian countries, because these countries have skilled and affordable labor and sufficiently developed ecosystems to meet the needs of various industries.

According to Saenz’s assessment, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and India will now benefit the most from the effects of the trade war.

“The United States needs its friends, and Europe is a friend,” Hernan Saenz answers when asked if the United States benefits from the fact that its rival, the EU, suffers from Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

From the point of view of global companies, the attractiveness of Europe as an investment destination has weakened in recent years due to the increase in energy supply risks caused by the war in Ukraine.

Make wars and despite the trade wars, the recent disruption of supply chains is still a hopeful step towards the better from a global perspective, says Saenz.

The justification is that before the carbon footprint of the products was not cared about and the products were thrown into landfills after use.

Now the world is waking up to the fact that supply chains must be sustainable in terms of the environment, social responsibility and corporate governance (ESG), says Saenz.

“The industry can therefore be built on a new, more sustainable basis. So that the amount of waste decreases and we know where the goods come from and what they contain. That gives hope.”

China’s importance in world trade should not be underestimated. China’s share of total world production is still approx third classSaenz reminds.