Aleksi Lumme gathered the group and is with Hurstinavu to share pea soup in honor of Independence Day at Hakaniementor.

Last in Helsinki Aleksi Lumme thought for the first time that he would somehow like to participate in the activities of the aid organization Hurstinavu.

About a month ago, he took the initiative. He suggested to his hunting friends that they make deer pea soup together for Hurstinavu’s Independence Day celebration.

“There was no difficulty in over-talking,” he says the day before the party.

He says that he has seen and experienced himself how difficult it is for people today. Since this was a possible way for him to help, he decided to carry out the rapture.

In the traditional way, Hurstinapu serves pea soup on Independence Day from 12:00 to 14:00 at Hakaniementor. Hurst’s party has been known by the name for years “Poor Linna’s party”.

Among other things, the organization distributes food and clothing grants and organizes various events. One of its most famous events is the Christmas party for the needy on Christmas Eve. You can apply to volunteer there until December 10.

To the rapture Lumme got 15 people to join. They are from two different hunting groups and Lumpee’s circle of friends.

One of them donated deer meat. Lumme himself processed them and rented a soptak.

Other preparations have included ordering soup ingredients and getting firewood. The night before Independence Day, the peas were soaking and in the morning the soup was finished.

200 liters of soup were prepared. Participating in charity has not been difficult for him at all.

Deer was selected as the subject of the sopa because the game discussion about Lumpee is nowadays unnecessarily focussed on damage.

In his opinion, deer are now almost equated with pests that eat tulips in the garden and jump in front of cars.

“Some say they should all be killed. It’s a strange thought for a hunter,” he says and adds that deer still fit into Finland’s nature.

With his gesture, he wants to show that the deer is a valuable animal that can be offered as food even in a festive context.

Hunting circles are closed off from Lumpee, and he wants to change that.

“If you want to be an active part of society, these kinds of events are important,” he says.

He would like to see hunters participate more in, for example, charity and donate their extra meat to others as well.

According to him, game in Finland is mainly eaten by hunters and hunting land owners. By offering the soup himself on Independence Day, he wants to give others access to game food.

Independence Day is an important celebration for Lumpie.

“I’m a peacekeeping veteran, and especially my mother’s side of the family has a pretty strong tradition of valuing independence,” he says.

However, the escalating culture of discussion in modern Finland worries him, and he says that he has worked to improve the discussion.

When he shared his story on the message service X, he received a lot of encouraging messages from others. He considers the problem of today’s society to be that a lot is demanded of others and their mistakes are pointed out, but little is done to solve the problems. He believes that he has received positive attention because he is doing something.

According to Lumpee, gathering around warm soup is a good way to get people talking to each other.

“This is such a great country that it shouldn’t be ruined by arguing between us.”