Ana Martinez of the Hollywood Walk of Fame praises the actor’s versatility in a statement. Liotta was known for his roles in Goodfellas, Hannibal and Muppets Most Wanted. “His death hit like a bomb in the entertainment world. The characters he played will forever go down in the Hollywood history books.”
The reveal of Liotta’s star will take place on February 24 in Los Angeles. Liotta’s daughter Karsen will unveil the star on her father’s behalf. Actor Taron Egerton, who co-starred with Liotta in the Apple TV+ series Black Birdwill give a speech.
