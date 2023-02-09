BJoe Pesci became famous in 1990 with one of the shortest sentences that have ever written film history. “Funny how?” was his increasingly angry question in Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” to the fellow gangster played by Ray Liotta, who had described him as a funny guy. The false outburst of rage of the choleric, pathologically brutal mobster Tommy DeVito, played by Pesci, is indistinguishable from an actual one, neither for his mafia colleagues nor for the viewer. Later, on the same whim of the moment, DeVito murders two men without a joke. Pesci received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in 1991.

He was already known there. In 1980 he played the touching brother of boxer Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull, also with Robert De Niro. Four years later, he reappeared in Sergio Leone’s Once Upon a Time in America, with the man who had brought him back to film from his existence as a restaurant owner, as the mafioso of the Chicago scene. And by 1989, Pesci—he was old but still needed the money—had begun starring alongside Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as babbling money launderer, real estate agent, and private investigator Leo Getz on the semi-funny cop series Lethal Weapon. For the latter role he was nominated in 1999 with good reasons for the Golden Raspberry as the worst supporting actor.

“It is like it is”

In fact, Pesci was kind of funny in most of his roles. 160 cm tall and with a bright voice, he, who initially wanted to be a jazz singer and in his early twenties had recorded a record with the beautiful title “Little Joe Sure Can Sing”, always received a lot of text from the screenwriters, which he liked to repeat in cascades of sentences. He was often a mafioso, but his profession was mainly duels. In 1992’s ‘My Cousin Winnie’, he starred opposite the gorgeous Marisa Tomei, who won an Academy Award for being the most beautiful auto mechanic of all time, the ignorant lawyer who has to win a death penalty trial.

In 1993, in “The Public Eye”, the second film in which he had the leading role, as a New York press photographer, whose entire passion for this profession is art, he finds access to a seriously injured man in a scene disguised as a priest in order to photograph him , and recites a false rosary as a disguise: “In dubio pro corpus delicti. Carpe diem in flagranti, Orvieto et Chianti.” In “Lethal Weapon 4” he is outraged that on board a ship all the usual words lose their meaning and you have to say “aft” instead of “at the back” or “man the bilge pump”. instead of “Guys, the water has to go”.







In this respect one can say that it was Joe Pesci’s talent to depict the falling apart of things and words. Sometimes through waterfalls of words that only drive up the volume level in arguments, sometimes through jokes, sometimes through the futile attempt to achieve something rhetorically.

If we look at Joe Pesci’s eightieth birthday today, we cannot help but identify an epoch in the history of film. James Gandolfini died in 2013, Joe Pesci’s childhood friend Frank Vincent, born Frank Vincent Gattuso, died in 2017, and over the past year, Ray Liotta, Tony Sirico and Paul Sorvino have made their final journey. Who is supposed to play the mafia in American cinema now? The aforementioned, all of Italo-American descent, were among the actors you only had to see over the past thirty years to know that there would soon be a racketeering, a gang murder or a loud extended family evening with Polpette al sugo.

They were the faces of the films that took us back to the 1940s or 1960s, not infrequently made by or based on Martin Scorsese, and which, according to research, even affected the demeanor of actual mafiosi.







Joe Pesci is one of the last of this cast. In Scorsese’s “The Irishman” from 2019 he has returned to the film, and allegedly after forty times Scorsese’s request, to play an old, taciturn, very calm, very controlled mafioso for the first time.

You watch him in fascination as he announces death sentences as if they were statements of fact: “It is what it is.” As Robert De Niro, who is in prison there in the role of the Irish-born hitman with Pesci as the client and Pesci, in the role of Russell Bufalino, replies: “You’ll see.” We had never met Pesci like this before. Congratulations to a great actor.