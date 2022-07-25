Goodfellas- Actor Paul Sorvino passed away on Monday at the age of 83. He died of natural causes in the American state of Indiana, his wife Dee Dee tells American media.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino again, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest artists ever on screen and stage,” she says.

During his career spanning more than fifty years, Sorvino became known for roles as the cold-blooded mobster Paulie Cicero in Goodfellas and NYPD Sergeant Phil Cerretta in the crime series Law & Order. He also portrayed James Caan’s bookkeeper in The Gambler and Claire Danes’ pushy father in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet.

In 1973, Sorvino received a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award for his performance as the unscrupulous Phil Romano in the original Broadway production of Jason Miller's That Championship Season, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Despite his gangster and bad guy roles, Sorvino described himself as a softie with a passion for poetry, painting and the opera. When his daughter Amanda Sorvino, who also acts, took the stage in 1996 to receive an award for Best Supporting Actor, Sorvino was seen in the audience crying with joy.

