Washington. John Goodenough, awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry along with two other scientists for developing lithium batteries, has died at the age of 100, the University of Texas reported.

The scientist died on Sunday, said that house of studies, where he worked for 37 years, at the Cockrell School of Engineering.

His contributions to the development of lithium batteries paved the way for smart cell phones and a society less dependent on fossil fuels.

John Goodenough is the oldest person to win a Nobel Prize in 2019, when, at the age of 97, he shared the Chemistry award with the British Stanley Whittingham and the Japanese Akira Yoshino, for the invention of the lithium battery.

“John’s legacy as a brilliant scientist is immeasurable: his discoveries have improved the lives of millions of people around the world,” Jay Hartzell, president of the University of Texas at Austin, said in a statement.

Searching for an alternative source of energy during the oil crisis of the 1970s, Stanley Whittingham discovered a way to harness the potential energy of lithium, a metal so light it floats on water.

However, the battery he built was too unstable to be used.

Work to double energy potential

Goodenough worked from Witthigham’s prototype and succeeded in doubling the potential energy of the battery to four volts.

In 1985, Yoshino used a carbon-based material that stores lithium ions, ultimately making batteries commercially viable.

Thanks to the research work of the three scientists, the most powerful and lightest rechargeable batteries created to date were achieved.