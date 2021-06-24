The Englishman, now at Aston Villa, earned 3 million, the canterano can reach 1 and extend one or two seasons: agent and club at work

Outside one, inside the other: that is Ashley Young and Federico Dimarco. It could be. The scenario is likely, even if at the moment the conditional is a must, because the negotiations are still in progress Giuseppe Riso, the agent of the Italian external, and the company. In any case, the direction is taken: on the table there is a contract expiring in 2023 that could be extended by a year, maybe two. As mentioned, the parties are negotiating with the aim of rejuvenating the squad and lowering the salary: starting with Federico.

Hakimi, Psg one step away – In particular, Young’s salary – now at Aston Villa after the deadline with Inter – was 3 million euros net per season (like Aleksandar Kolarov), while Dimarco could touch 1 with a saving of about 2 million ( the current salary is 500,000 euros). It would therefore be a possible “cut” in line with Suning’s policy, which in this market will have to operate intelligently, while hoping to sell Achraf Hakimi as best as possible, for which negotiations are underway with Paris Saint-Germain. (accelerated yesterday, click for more information).

The bands that change – Returning to Dimarco, the meeting on Tuesday between Riso himself and Inter Milan at the Nerazzurri headquarters in Viale della Liberazione was significant, which opened the speeches for the renewal with a retouched engagement. With the very probable sale of Hakimi, the future department of external outs begins to take shape, which, net of the confirmation of the canterano, still needs further insertions: at present, the only sure to remain is Matteo Darmian. Next there should be Danilo D’Ambrosio, while the position of Ivan Perisic (expiring in 2022) is to be evaluated for economic reasons (the 5 million currently received are too many). There is no shortage of names on the notebook, starting with Emerson Palmieri and Davide Zappacosta of Chelsea up to Emerson Royal of Barcelona. Profiles still being evaluated, unlike a Dimarco that everyone knows at Inter.

