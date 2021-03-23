After practically 20 years of existence, the Xbox Live it will change its name. Microsoft made the decision to rename the service to Xbox Network, in order to differentiate it from the platform Live Gold.

In previous days, some specialized media reported about this imminent change to the name. However, it was until this Monday that Microsoft confirmed the news.

In fact, some beta tests started getting this new brand on their dashboard. Xbox, with the name of ‘network’ accompanying the title of the console in the clips and start screen.

‘Network refers to all core Xbox online services, which was updated in Microsoft’s service agreement. Xbox Network upgrade aims to distinguish service from Live Gold memberships‘, a spokesperson told The Verge.

There are no major changes to the Xbox service

Originally launched in November 2002, as an exclusive service for this company’s first home console, it has been with gamers for a long time, providing them with hours of fun through online games.

However, there really won’t be any big changes to the service. In fact, the change in the name had been expected since August last year, when an update was made to the service agreements.

Plans are now to eliminate the need for a subscription to enjoy games free-to-play in your service of Network. In this way, title like Fortnite will not require Live Gold to test them on your console, although it has not yet been confirmed when this change will be made. In fact, it was already fair and more or less necessary.

