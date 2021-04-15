Xbox Live Gold It is a service that was harshly criticized practically since its launch, since many users considered having to pay to play online unfair.

Over time, and after they added certain benefits, we got used to the service, although the annoyance lasted when more titles began to arrive. free to play.

Games like Fortnite, Destiny, Rocket League, among others, kept asking for a subscription to Xbox Live Gold to play, but this will soon end and now you can play for free.

This decision was made in January 2021, after a huge scandal was made due to an increase announced for the subscription service.

There were so many complaints that they decided to backtrack with the increase in Xbox Live Gold, and not satisfied with that, they announced that the games free to play they would no longer need the service.

A few months after this incident, the tests are already beginning for users with access to the programs Insider Alpha, Alpha Skip Ahead and Omega.

Now yes, to play without paying.

At the moment there is no tentative date for the application of this modification to the service of Xbox Live, since implementing it is not as simple as it seems.

By functioning as an entire ecosystem, games free to play They will have to make adjustments to prevent the platform from asking for the subscription to be able to play, and that can take time.

The main problem is that they must be tested together to avoid possible errors and failures in the service, and we are sure that they will soon get to work on it.

With this change, titles like Fortnite, Call of Duty Warzone, Rocket League, Apex, and many others now will be truly free, and you will not need more than Xbox Live Gold to play them.

