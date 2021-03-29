Battlefield had a mixed reception with their latest games, which left the modern and futuristic theme to take us to the Second World War.

The fifth installment of this saga arrived in 2018, almost three years away and a new generation of consoles, it seems that they are already working on a successor.

Little is known about what EA has prepared for Battlefield 6, but a supposed leak ensures that it will leave the historical battles to take us to the future.

Tom henderson, who has a pretty decent reputation for successful leaks, recently posted some details about this game on his blog, most importantly that it could be futuristic themed.

Apparently the story of Battlefield 6 It will take place 10 years after 2021, and as you can imagine, technology would have an important place.

According to Henderson, EA It will include robots, drones and many military vehicles that are currently in operation, although perhaps with the odd modification.

The United States would not be the only protagonist of Battlefield 6

Another element that attracted attention is that the campaign could allow the player to choose between two world powers, Russia and the United States.

To do this they would take control of an advanced team of combat specialists, and if this was not attractive enough, it could also include a cooperative modality.

Forget World War II.

It was mentioned some time ago that Battlefield 6 would include a mode battle royale, and this version is supported by Henderson, who says it will give us the option to choose between four different classes.

It is necessary to clarify that all this information is not confirmed by an official source, so we must take it as a simple rumor.

If this alleged leak is real, the first preview of Battlefield 6 It will arrive sometime in May this year, but we will see.

