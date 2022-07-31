





This week an endearing dinner was held around Mikel Corcuera, a multi-awarded gastronomic critic, born in this city in 1947 and recently deceased. He was defined as a person with a bright mind, demanding, positive criticism, who encouraged young people to fly. They evoked the facets of him as a cook, father, writer of resounding texts, brimming with knowledge and poetic phrases.

A dozen chefs, friends, presented five pintxos, two starters, two main dishes and desserts, inspired by his book ‘Legend Recipes’, where in sixty-three creations he encompasses a thousand years of Spanish and European cuisine.

The feast-tribute that brought together seventy journalists, chefs, family, started with Yon Pavón’s gazpacho cocktail from Pub Patrizio, Lasarte. He presented a spoon with garlic flower, cucumber, breadcrumbs, pearls of olive oil, liquid Añana salt. Next to it, a small glass of gin with macerated garlic sprouts, tomato water, Ibarra chilli vinegar and a Japanese tomato liqueur. The point of alcohol flooded the palate, neutralized it and the aftertaste was tomato and garlic. He remained in the mouth and nose for minutes.

Gazpacho (18th century), Corcuera wrote, is “the hallmark of Andalusian cuisine”. And it has nothing to do with that of Al Ándalus, one of the attendees clarified before the misinformation that floods the web. He praised the strictness of his friend.

In a text for El País, 2003, the critic and also researcher, says that the ‘Aztec sun of the kitchen’, the tomato, was slow to be introduced to the taste of Europe. Initially it was eaten raw, in a salad. He cites the proverb: ‘Salt and tomato are the grace of delicacies’, ‘With tomatoes there is no bad cook’.

He was generous, passionate about table talk and a teacher who “cooked ideas and turned them into words”, said Igor Zalacaín del Arzak. He created the goatrock cake, a local fish, a classic Arzak recipe (1971), inspired by a creation from an emblematic place, the Astelena restaurant. It was an enveloping, elegant, ethereal bite.

The potato omelette (1817) also formed the gastronome’s repertoire. Joseba Balda’s from Bar Restaurante Ezkurra, one of the best in San Sebastian, was part of his route. He admired its semi-curdled center, creamy, without spilling.

Between the hubbub and the sound of the glasses, I caught comments in the air praising the exquisiteness of his palate, the taste and love for eating well and the raw material. They evoked his party dish, very Donostiarra: the eel salad (1977) that he prepared with endives, lamb’s lettuce or oak leaf, olive and peanut oil, sherry vinegar, lemon, garlic and black pepper

The squid in its ink (17th-18th centuries) by Xabier and Iker Zabaleta, from the Aratz grill, where the meeting took place, were masterfully performed. For Alazne Cano of the Basque Gastronomy Brotherhood “the begihaundis or squid hid a sublime orange aroma in their ink”. The secret: barely noticeable grated peel. Also remembered are the sauce and texture of the callos y morros (1599) by Sergio and Juan Mari Humada del Txitxardin. La pantxineta (1920), a classic dessert performed by Rafa Gorrotxategi, confectionery legend. And the sponge cake (327 BC) by Txaro Zapiain from the Roxario restaurant.

Josema Azpeitia, director of the gastronomic publication Ondojan, sums up the figure of Corcuera for me and moves me: “He was an example, a voice of sanity, measure and cordiality in the strident world of gastronomic criticism. A well of culinary wisdom, culture, education and tolerance. And, above all, a great friend with whom we share a thousand and one experiences. How alone you leave us, comrade!”

