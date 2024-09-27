Wide angle, Conte’s trip over Rai appointments reopens the door to Renzi with the Democratic Party

The break between Schlein And Count is increasingly evident and consequently also the wide field it becomes more difficult to achieve every day. The latest clash, and perhaps one of the most heated, took place yesterday over the appointments of the Rai. The secretary of the dems did not hide her disappointment at the choice of M5s to vote for the councilors: “Until last night – said the secretary of the Democratic Party – we all agreed on this line of not taking part in the vote. Then someone changed their mind“. The clear reference is to Joseph Countwho decided to vote and convinced to follow him along this line too Italian left And Greens. The president of the Democratic Party, Stefano, was even harsher towards Conte and Avs Bonaccini: “On Rai, the 5 Stars and Avs they have taken away the strength of this battle“.

“Starting from the seats is wrong: it’s the political control over Rai that’s really not good. The government itself – continues Bonaccini to Il Giornale – recognizes that the model should be changedbut in the meantime he prefers to occupy positions. The Democratic Party wants a reform that will finally keep politics out of the largest cultural company in the country and safeguards information and public service: Rai is not the megaphone of those who govern”. Bonaccini then broadens the discussion to wide field and also to the entry into the coalition of Renzithe leader of Italia viva. “We need a new centre-left, plural and alternative to the right, with a proposal for the country and which knows how to speak to everyone, including those disillusioned with the centre-right. Any initiative that broadens it is welcome: the season of vetoes and personalism must be put to rest and convergences must be built on proposals”.