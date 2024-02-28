A new whatsapp update is on its way this March, but with it comes a news not so nice for some users iPhone older. Starting this month, certain iPhone models will be left without the much-loved messaging application. But what are these models and why are they affected?

For those who have not yet updated their iPhone, the key lies in the iOS operating system. Older iPhones, such as the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 Plus, will be affected by this new measure.

The reason behind this is that WhatsApp It will only be compatible with devices that have installed iOS 12 or a later version. Why this restriction? The answer is security. Older versions of iOS do not meet current security standards or are simply outdated, posing risks to the privacy and integrity of users.

iPhone: How to know if you run out of WhatsApp?

How can you know if your iPhone is on the affected list? WhatsApp will notify you in advance if you device is about to run out of support. You will receive notifications within the app, reminding you that it is time to update your operating system. If your iPhone is running iOS 12 or higher, you're safe for now!

Goodbye WhatsApp! iPhone smartphones that are left without the app. Photo: SPECIAL

The question many are asking is: what will happen to those who still own an iPhone 6S or an iPhone 6 Plus? Unfortunately, for them, the answer is clear: starting in March, WhatsApp will stop working in these devices. It's a blow to those who have been clinging to their older iPhone, but it's a reminder of the importance of staying up to date with the latest news. technological updates.

This measure of WhatsApp can be seen as an impetus for users to update their devices, not only to enjoy the latest features of the application, but also to ensure your safety online. With the constant advancement of technology and increasing cyber threats, keeping the operating system of your iPhone It is more important than ever.

iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 Plus

To better understand why devices like the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 Plus are being left behind by WhatsApp, let's examine their history and characteristics compared to newer iPhone models.

The Iphone 6S and iPhone 6 Plus They were released by Apple in September 2015, making them some of the oldest models still in circulation. These devices represented a significant leap in the Mobile technology in its time, introducing features such as 3D Touch and improvements in camera and performance compared to its predecessors.

However, compared to the latest iPhone modelssuch as the iPhone 13, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 Plus show notable differences in terms of performance, processing power, camera quality and additional functionality.

For example, the iPhone 13 has a processor much more powerful, a more advanced camera with improved photography and video capabilities, and a a higher battery time compared to iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 Plus.

Additionally, newer iPhone models typically receive updates of software for a longer period compared to older models. This means that users of newer devices have access to the latest security features and performance improvements for a longer period.

Although the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 Plus were revolutionary devices at the time, they have been surpassed by newer models in terms of performance, camera capabilities, and long-term software support.