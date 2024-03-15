An incurable tumor took her away at just 32 years old: Jessica Maria Spampinato leaves behind two young children

The move from the south to Veneto, the sacrifices to create a future together with the splendid family and the dream of opening a beautician's practice, then a stomach ache and the terrible diagnosis. Jessica Maria Spampinato she was only 32 years old and, in just 10 months, she was defeated by a terrible disease. She leaves her husband, two young children and a myriad of people who loved her in the deepest pain.

AND The Gazzettino to report the news of the death and the story of a too short life, that of 32 years old Jessica Maria Spampinato, of Sicilian origins but Venetian by adoption, who in recent days had to surrender to a illness which inexorably took her away in just 10 months.

The tragic diagnosis, as the young woman's aunt and mother says, arrived in May last year. Jessica went to the hospital for a strong stomach achebut what he discovered after the tests was that he had a serious tumor.

He started the caresurrounded by the affection of her loved ones and driven by the desire to live and realize her dream, that of opening a studio beautician all his. Unfortunately the therapies did not work and in a few months the situation worsened. She never gave up, so much so that she also moved from the Treviso area to Milan and Rome to listen to different medical opinions, which however always gave her the same answer: there was nothing left to do.

Jessica left her beloved in the deepest pain husband Enrico and theirs two kids, Ettore aged 11 and Ester aged 7, but also many other family and friends who loved her and will carry her forever in their hearts. As the sister Desireéwho greets her like this on social media: