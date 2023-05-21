The elimination of Club de Fútbol Monterrey against Tigres UANL permeated the entire albiazul institution, for this reason immediately, right after the conference of Victor Manuel Vucetichthe team president, Jose Antonio Noriegatook the floor and left a resounding message towards the future of the team.
“With the responsibility that I have as president, I want to send a message to our fans and tell them that we are not happy, and not only for not advancing, not for losing the game but for how it happened, that they know that all of us who are involved are going to talk about”
– Jose Antonio Noriega.
“We want to be another Monterrey, that with the atmosphere that was lived, with the energy that was poured from the stands to the field of play, we generate the opposite, we correspond to that loyalty and dedication and passion that our people showed us,” said the ‘tattoo‘.
Regarding the continuity of the Mexican strategist, the manager said the following.
“We will see it, we depend on what we talk about, that we are aware of the responsibility we have, everyone is involved in that search and we need to see how to improve.”
“Monterrey has to show other things. We need to look for a little more prominence, look for ways to constantly hurt our rivals, we need to give our great talents on the pitch that opportunity to attack our rivals”.
