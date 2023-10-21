Despite an overall good reception from critics for Goodbye Volcano High, a narrative video game for PS5 and PC, it cannot be hidden that this title has not really gone down well with a large portion of users. Usually we don’t bring the user’s opinion into consideration in a review but in this case we want to also give, in an “attachment”, an editorial function to this analysis. One step at a time though, first of all let’s see what this review is about!

Between melancholy and non-trivial themes

When talking about a video game strongly narrative it’s difficult to do an analysis that doesn’t include spoilers, because you have to “managing to make people understand without really making people understand”let’s put it this way. Obviously there will be NO spoilers out of respect for those who don’t want it, so if you are among these you can continue reading peacefully.

Let’s start by saying that Goodbye Volcano High isn’t for everyonenot because it is an extremely complex and profound title in its narrative (on the contrary): simply, if you’re a little too grown up, it might not be for you. It is a story and themes clearly aimed at teenager, to those who daily experience that phase of approaching the world of children to the “world of adults”; so to speak, when high school is coming to an end and we start thinking about what’s next, with all the lights and shadows of the case. There are those who are extremely sure of what they will do and confident in the fact that they will do it well, those who have dreams but don’t know how or if they will be able to achieve them and, finally, those who don’t have the slightest idea of ​​what they want to do next, and perhaps he is afraid of not resolving these doubts in the right time and in the right ways. Characters by Goodbye Volcano High are a very well assorted roster from this point of view, as they encompass more or less all the categories mentioned and their various facets.

The main character is Fangand we don’t use the feminine because it turns out very quickly that he is a non-binary person, so much so that Fang wouldn’t even be his initial name, and one of the subplots is that underneath The parents aren’t entirely happy with this yet, as his mother still calls him by his initial name. We would like to dwell on the issue just a little longer because we personally appreciated how Fang is not “the non-binary character” of the story, but that being it is simply part of himselfand it is right that gender identity or sexual orientation are not too highlighted at the character design level and that it is, on the contrary, normalized the fact that one is not reflected in one’s birth gender. Fang is so many things, and his character would still work if he identified as any other gender, and that’s what matters to him.

Fang is the classic dreamy personthe kind of teenager who ignores the safe path like becoming a lawyer or a doctor, and tries to achieve its goalwhich in Fang’s case is di become a singer with your own band: i WormDrama. Fang, however, will come up against the obvious obstacles of a path of this type and, which is often underestimated when you want to involve someone in your dream, which his bandmates aren’t as convinced of wanting to do that when they grow up, they don’t take the band’s project with the same enthusiasm as Fang. Added to this is also an imminent danger for everyone, i.e. a meteorite which could hurl itself towards Earth shortly. We do not believe it is a coincidence that in a world made up of humanoid dinosaurs the meteorite was chosen as a collective threat, the reference to the most accredited cause of the extinction of dinosaurs is clear, and will play a role in the evolution of events. If you have seen the film Don’t Look Up you will also find some of its nuances in Goodbye Volcano High.

Freedom of choice

Since we cannot go further on a narrative level, to avoid spoilers, let’s move on to the thorniest question: freedom of choice. The game is keen to point out that our choices will affect relationships between Fang and the characters close to her, which is true, because towards the end it becomes clear that some dialogue scenes will be inaccessible due to the lack of development of these relationships. However, there are no multiple endings, there is only one ending, and it does not change regardless of the choices made. We could therefore say that how we get there changes but it wouldn’t even be very true, because the two final scenes remain unchanged Anyway if not for one detailquite specific, which depends precisely on the outcome of the relationship with one of the characters, but it is something aesthetic and not concrete.

Goodbye Volcano High is therefore much more of a narrative adventure linear than it might seem, in which one’s choices influence the relationships that Fang has with the characters, but do not significantly affect the events. Speaking of gameplay, in addition to choosing answers in multiple choice dialogues, there are also some stages from Rythm Game, relegated to a few specific sequences involving Fang and his band when they perform or practice. Basically you have to coordinate the movement of the analogue sticks, mainly the left, and the input on the front action keys (to be clear, those which on PlayStation are Triangle, Circle, Cross and Square). If you play on PC we strongly recommend using a pad if possible, given that the keyboard lever is replaced by directional arrows and are relatively more uncomfortable. The difficulty level is very loweven making mistakes with the action keys does not bring any penalty, and although it is always pleasant to keep pace with this type of gameplay (provided you appreciate the genre), we have felt the lack of a real level of challengeeven if it were just a score with thresholds which, if exceeded, perhaps gave access to unpublished or secret scenes.

A technical sector that is too banal

Goodbye Volcano High from the first moment it was flooded with criticism for the technical sector, for the quality of the drawings and animations. Let’s not beat around the bush too much, the level is low and it cannot all be traced back to the stylistic choice, because there are objectively few animations and they are almost all with few frames, but the character designs aren’t really throwaways. Maybe it’s because humanized dinosaurs were used, and it’s a very particular choice, but they have their recognizability and they are all very well differentiated, precisely because they are extremely caricatural. There are many things but frankly speaking if there is one thing that they are notat least in our opinion, is “ugly to look at“. There is a difference between a drawing without infamy and without praise and an ugly drawing, and these are not visually ugly designs (whether they like it or not is another matter altogether). However, the drawings in the scenes with the characters in the distance are indefensible, in those cases we actually come across a very low level of quality.

The songs In our opinion they are good, even in this case nothing that gets the applause, and everything quite average, but we found them catchy even if not memorable. If we want, the songs are the mirror of the entire Goodbye Volcano Highthat is, a fairly average game, one of those that you pick up, play them, archive them and move on to the next one, without anything really special, but without even characteristics of a real flop. The story itself is a teen drama done and finished, quite melancholy and with interesting themes inserted in the right way and to the right extent, with characters who are not exceptional, perhaps but with their lights and shadows (some more and some less).

We therefore arrive at the editorial parenthesis that we had announced, which if we want is a bit reminiscent of what happened at the time with Dragon Ball The Breakers: why all this fury? In the case of The Breakers L’persistence was from the press, in the case of Goodbye Volcano High it was from a substantial portion of users, and frankly the reason escapes us. Is this an average game? Yes, it certainly is. But so? When exactly did we get to the point where only masterpieces or disasters can exist? And we have seen many disasters over the years, even very costly ones both for those who made them and for those who bought them (does anyone remember Babylon’s Fall? Just to name one, eh).

Goodbye Volcano High And a little more than enough gameprobably in not even four months we won’t talk about it anymore, but he has that little bit of heartwith an idea behind him, which still gives him a little value. Because we are very sure that many teenagers, new adults or even those in their early twenties might like this game, because it is the their worldAnd is treated with respect and sensitivitybeyond the quality of the non-exceptional designs and the bugs which fortunately seem to have been definitively eradicated with patches.

Goodbye Volcano High is ultimately enough, and even a little more, but it’s definitely not a terrible game.