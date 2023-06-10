During the course of the Tribeca Games Spotglight 2023 we reviewed Goodbye Volcano High, with the KO_OP team providing an overview of this captivating narrative adventure about teenage problems, love and change. The game is coming to PC, PS5 and PS4 next August 29, 2023.

Goodbye Volvcano High is a hybrid cinematic tale characterized by hand-drawn graphics, described by the developers as a title somewhere between a rhythm game, a training game, an interactive film, where the player’s choices will have a direct impact on the narrative.

The protagonist is Fang, a musician pterosaur who is about to finish high school and must therefore decide her future as an adult and at the same time say goodbye to the friends she grew up with.

“Fang’s usual luck: he just figured out what he wants out of life, and now the world is about to explode. Ok, let’s recap: the world is going to end. Have you talked about your feelings to your crush? distorted dynamics of your family? Did you write the best (just the best) song in history?? Did you try everything you could?” reads the description.

“Goodbye Volcano High is a story-driven cinematic choice-based adventure about personal growth, acceptance and the power of community. What will you do at the end of an era?”

“Your choices will shape Fang’s fate and determine your gameplay experience. Find out what your future holds as you tackle your senior year at Volcano High. No pressure, huh… Build relationships with friends, family, acquaintances , “frenemies,” crushes (crushes!?!) Find out how you can be there for your loved ones when it really matters – after all, the world is literally coming to an end. Cultivating relationships builds affinity and will change outcomes of your game.”