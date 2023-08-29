The KO_OP development studio has released the launch trailer Of Goodbye Volcano High to remind us that it is finally available. For those who don’t know it, it is an exclusive PlayStation console, even present in the PS5 presentation line up, which has gone off the radar for a few years.

Goodbye Volcano High is playable on PC, PS5 and PS4. It tells the story of Fang and his senior year of high school. Between music and imminent apocalypses, we will be able to get passionate about the events of these young people anthropomorphic queer dinosaurs?