The KO_OP development studio has released the launch trailer Of Goodbye Volcano High to remind us that it is finally available. For those who don’t know it, it is an exclusive PlayStation console, even present in the PS5 presentation line up, which has gone off the radar for a few years.
Goodbye Volcano High is playable on PC, PS5 and PS4. It tells the story of Fang and his senior year of high school. Between music and imminent apocalypses, we will be able to get passionate about the events of these young people anthropomorphic queer dinosaurs?
Launch discount
To celebrate the launch, KO_OP has decided to discount the game by 10%. Also launched one themed product line and, if desired, on Steam it is possible to purchase the soundtrack for €9.99.
Goodbye Volcano High is described as a cinematic narrative adventure about personal growth, acceptance and the power of community. Players will embark on a journey that will lead them to make important choices in a world whose days are numbered.
