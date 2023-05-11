KO_OP has announced that its game – Goodbye Volcano High – has been postponed. There new release date and the August 29, 2023. We remind you that the game will be available on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It has also been confirmed that there will be a new demo.

The Goodbye Volcano High team said: “The reality is that, with our current workload, we could not have met the June launch date without significant cuts to the quality and scope of the game. This would mean delivering something very different from what we envisioned and that we’ve worked for. We don’t want to release anything less than the best version of the game we’ve made during our development cycle.”

“Plus, we’re a studio that prides itself on avoid crunching. Sticking to the original launch date would require our team to work nights, weekends, and early mornings to deliver the game on time, potentially running people out.”

“This delay also shifts the release date away from a very busy June release calendar, opening up more incredible opportunities and giving the game a better shot at success.”

“I know it’s not an easy thing to hear, but it’s a hard thing for us to do. Goodbye Volcano High is a really special project for us and everyone on our team has done an incredible job on this game. We need to a little extra time to make sure all this work really shines through! We were honored to receive such a positive response to our demo. We will be previewing soon another public demo and we hope you all get the chance to check it out. Thank you so much for your understanding – we can’t wait for you to play what we’ve been working on.”

We recall that Goodbye Volcano High was initially scheduled for 2021, then it was postponed to 2022 and finally to 2023.