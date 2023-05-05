Development studio KO_OP has released the demos of narrative adventure Goodbye Volcano High on Steamon the occasion of LudoNarraCon 2023. For those unfamiliar with the game, it is an exclusive PS5 console, famous for being included among the console’s announcement titles.

For download the demo just go on game page, scroll down to the “Download Goodbye Volcano High Demo” bander and click the “Download” button located on the right. The installation takes up just over a GB.

We read the main features by Goodbye Volcano High:

Fully voiced game, starring Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

A branching tale: face difficult choices with profound consequences

Hand-drawn graphics and character animations of spectacular level – the game has the look of a real playable cartoon

Written using the storytelling engine used to make Heaven’s Vault, 80 Days and Sorcery

Goodbye Volcano High is a very particular experience: it is a hybrid cinematic story, a rhythm game, a training game, an interactive film. Call it whatever you want, but put it on your wishlist now!

Before leaving we remind you that Goodbye Volcano High will be available for PC and PS5 starting June 15, 2023.