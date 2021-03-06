Only a couple of months to go before we can get our hands on the new Resident Evil: Village. The next iteration of this popular franchise of survival horror has kept us with great expectations for the gameplay images and trailers.

He also got great attention for the villains that he will have on this occasion, in addition to maintaining the formula of the Resident Evil VII, with a first-person perspective and focusing more on surviving against the threats found in the gloomy castle.

However, something that has hardly been shown is the degree of violence that this video game of Capcom. We know that this is a saga full of blood and violence, so we expect to have both grotesque and bloody scenes.

At least on this side of the pond we can be sure that it will, but in Japan they will not have the same fate. According to the developer herself, Resident Evil VIII will receive more censorship in the version for the Japanese territory.

We also recommend: Resident Evil 8 surprises with Ray Tracing in a new video

Neither beheadings nor a lot of blood, says Capcom

Through the official Twitter account in Japan, Capcom announced that Biohazard Village, as it is known in that nation, it will not be the same as the American and European versions. At least not in terms of gore and violence.

According to the question and answer article published by the Japanese company, resident Evil it will be less bloodthirsty for Asians. Among other things, the main changes you will see in the country of the rising sun is that it will not have as much blood as in other territories.

Also, you will not have beheadings and all the scenes you consider ZERO, the one in charge of classifying video games in Japan, will be eliminated from this title. Taking into account the type of content that is generated in that country, it is curious that resident Evil receive this kind of censorship.

『バ イ オ ハ ザ ー ド ヴ ィ レ ッ ジ』 日本 国内 版 と 海外版 の 差異 に つ い て カ プ コ ン 公式 サ イ ト の サ ポ ー ト 情報 ペ ー ジ に 日本 国内 版 『バ イ オ ハ ザ ー ド ヴ ィ レ ッ ジ』 と 海外版 と の 表現 の 違 た に つ い の の い に つ い て の た い つ つ い て の た に つ つ い て の た に つ 詳細 は 下 記 よ り ご 覧 く だ さ い。https://t.co/o39n3a9zD4# バ イ オ # バ イ オ ヴ ィ レ ッ ジ pic.twitter.com/ABpWgpwtya – バ イ オ ハ ザ ー ド (カ プ コ ン) (@BIO_OFFICIAL) March 5, 2021 ‘Differences between the Japanese and foreign versions of ‘Resident Evil Village’. We have posted a question and answer session on the difference between the Japanese version of and the overseas version on the support information page of Capcom’s official website‘.



