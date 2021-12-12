Mexico is in mourning. After the death of the Aztec singer Vicente Fernández, also known as ‘Chente’, which occurred on Sunday, December 12 after various complications in his health, thousands of fans recall the best hits of the remembered ‘Charro de Huentitán’.

This tragic news was disclosed by the Fernández family through social networks. “Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6.15 am It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a musical career and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing ”, wrote in the official account of the interpreter.

The Mexican artist’s family shared the news through social networks. Photo: @ _vicentefdez / Instagram

In that sense, below, we present you the most emblematic songs of the Mexican singer, one of the greatest references of regional music in that country and who died at 81 years of age.

“By your damn love”

“The day I found you I fell in love, you know that I have never denied it. With fury you managed to drive me crazy … and I fell into your trap with hope ”, reads the first verse of this song, performed by the now remembered ‘Chente’, considered one of the hymns of ranchera music.

“Return Return”

“And return, return, return … to your arms, again. I’ll get to where you are, I know how to lose, I know how to lose, I want to return, return, return… ”is the chorus of this endearing song performed by Vicente Fernández, the popular ‘Charro de Huentitán’. Without a doubt, a deep lyrics and an unmistakable voice make this piece of music an invaluable gem.

“The king”

This musical piece is more familiar because of one of the stanzas: “I know well that I am outside, but the day I die, I know that they will have to cry … Cry and cry … cry and cry …”. It is considered one of the ‘hymns’ of Mexico.

“The mañanitas”

“These are the mañanitas that King David used to sing, today being your saint’s day, we sing them here.” Who does not remember these lyrics that are sung on every birthday? What many did not know is that Vicente Fernández is the artist who sings this melody, which is known worldwide and is used in various countries when commemorating any birthday celebration.

“My way”

“Maybe I cried or maybe I laughed, maybe I won or maybe I lost. Now I know that I was happy, that, if I cried, I also loved ”, is one of the paragraphs that are part of this song, known and remembered by all the followers of the Mexican artist, which marked a milestone in the regional songs of their country.

“In what way do I forget you”

“In what way do I forget you? In what way do I bury this accursed affection that daily torments my heart? ”Sang one of the greatest icons of Mexican music, whose talent delighted several generations.