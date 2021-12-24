Soleil And Valhalla Game Studios, developer acquired last November by the Chinese company Tencent, joined in a unique studio. However, this is not a union that will give life to something new, but simply the staff of Valhalla Game Studios will be absorbed by Soleil.

This union, as reported in the press release, allows the company to offer a better service to its customers, with a synergistic effect that will certainly improve management efficiency and unified operational resources.

Among the first noteworthy innovations we find the change of position of Takayuki Kikuchi, former CEO of Valhalla Game Studios, now elected as president and CEO of Soleil.

On a separate note, the teaser site, available in both English and Japanese, for the recently announced multiplayer ninja action game was also inaugurated. Project EDO.

