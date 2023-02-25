In Formula 1, the future is always around the corner and so, even during the tests that precede the start of the 2023 season, it can happen that one’s gaze already goes to what will be – or could be – the most intriguing situations of the 2024 at regulatory level. Indeed, during the press conference that some riders held in Bahrain at the end of the last morning of testing, the thorny question of the electric blankets. Indeed, Formula 1 is trying to definitively ban the use of these tools from the start of the 2024 season, after having already decreased the maximum temperature with which teams can heat the tires compared to last year and having further reduced the usage time for 2023.

This ‘battle’ has motivations related to environmental sustainability and to reduction of energy consumption, but finds a significant obstacle in the will of the pilots. In fact, almost the entire Formula 1 starting grid is concerned by this decision by the Circus, withheld dangerous for safety. Already for the season that will officially start next Sunday with the Bahrain GP, ​​the drivers have managed to prevent F1 from implementing a lowering of the temperatures at which to heat the tyres, which they wanted to go from 70 to 50°C. The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton he joined the chorus of criticism on this topic, reiterating his concerns for his own safety and that of the other riders.

“I think it’s dangerous Hamilton said. I tried the tires without tire warmers e sooner or later there will be an accident. So, regarding the safety factor, I think it’s a wrong decision. Also you need to drive more laps to get the tires to work. The argument is that removing the electric blankets will be more sustainable and more environmentally friendly, but really it just uses more fuel to drive the temperature into the tires – the Mercedes standard bearer then replied to those who cited the environmental issue as a point in favor of this decision – But most concerning is when you drive out, the car skids and is very jumpy. If someone else puts on tires that work, it’s easy to run into them. So, it’s a futile exercise“. The last reference is to these days of testing, in which Pirelli allowed the drivers to experiment with the ‘Prototype’ tires for 2024 while other cars were on the track lapping wearing the ‘traditional’ tires that will be used in this 2023.