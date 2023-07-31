Twitter It’s one of the hottest social networks ever. The reasons are various and one of them is undoubtedly how the well-known app differs from its competitors. However, after the acquisition of Musk, many things have changed and now it has also been decided on a total rebranding. If you are curious stay with us!

Twitter changes its name, here is X!

Twitter on paper is now X. It is a change that sees various factors as protagonists. To begin with, the “tweets” that we have come to know over the years, from now onwards they become “posts”. In addition, there will be a new visual mode that will transform the dark blue now present in total black (“Lights Out”). Interestingly, the app package still retains its original name, which is “com.twitter.android”.

This is because changing identifier, would require creating a new app from scratch. Factor that certainly does not suit the company as it would mean regaining the current podium in the Play Store.

We’ll see what the future holds for us. Without a doubt, the presence of Musk is revolutionizing a formula that has always worked very well every day. Only with time will we be able to tell if Twitter, or rather X, will be reborn like a phoenix or it will remain ashes!