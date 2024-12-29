Many fashion trends are ephemeral. However, there are garments that are timeless and most elegant. And it is in the latter that it is advisable to invest, since they are a safe bet and a perfect wardrobe essential for the arrival of low temperatures in Spain.

So if you want to get your letter to the Three Wise Men right and order a perfect garment for this and other winters, don’t forget to include one of the latest novelties that has just arrived at Mango: a camel wool coat fitted.

A perfect coat to combine and be warm

Since temperatures are starting to get lower and the cold takes over our streets, we have to look for alternatives to trench coats, the quintessential autumn garment, and give way to coats. Mango, in his latest news, has read our thoughts and has released a ideal coat to wear in our daily life and be very warm.

It is a long wool coat in medium brown, a perfect tone to combine with all the clothes in your closet, since it goes with everything.

Mango fitted wool coat. Courtesy.

This coat in addition to combine with everything has a slim fit which makes it perfect for any type of silhouette, since it fits all bodies perfectly.

This medium brown coat is perfect for keeping you warm both in your more formal and more informal eventssince you can wear it with skirts as well as with your favorite jeans and sneakers.

It has a closure with three front buttons and two flap pockets, as when closed it leaves a V neckline is perfect to complement it with a good scarf.

Camel coat. MANGO

As you can see it is a classic and timeless coat in which it is very worth investing, since as we have said before it will accompany you this and many other winters. (REF.: 87010626. Price: 99.99 euros).





Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.