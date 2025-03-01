Vitor Roque is already a new player of the Palmeirasafter an operation that allows Barcelona to practically recover the initial investment, minimizing damage and leaving its inexplicable signing in anecdote. The Brazilian club will pay 25.5 million plus a series of variables … difficult to fulfill and 20 percent of a future sale. The Barca team paid a year and a half ago for the attacker (plus 31 in a series of variables that were never fulfilled: one million to win the Golden Ball, five for being a finalist and another five each season that will play 50 percent of the official matches).

The reports that the Technical Secretariat had on the table never crystallized. Already in 2019, with 14 years, Abidal saw him train in Belo Horizonte (he was still in Cruzeiro) and was in pour Sao Paulo de Juniores Cup. “Young, powerful, with goal and a lot of projection,” he says in the report. Your agent, the questioned André Cury (He took Henrique and Keirrison to Barça, players who did not debut, or intermedy both for the arrival of Neymar and for his departure to the PSG) he used his past in the Catalan club to open the door of the Camp Nou and He contacted Decothat he was then external sports advisor to Joan Laporta.

In the summer of 2023 the signing of Roque is closed, which continues to play in the Paranaense Athletic Until January 2024 because of the excess salary mass of Barcelona. But it is a signing that Xavi has not asked for, the team is not living a good time and the club is going through an internal transition with the exit of Mateu Alemany by his own will and the arrival of Deco.

‘Tringuinho’ He is only a holder in two league games and in the minutes of the garbage of 12 more league meetings (he does not even start in the first rounds of the Cup against Barbastro or the Unionistas). Your contribution is summarized in Two goals (one, that of triumph against Osasuna) and many doubts, which flows into a assignment to Betis, prior payment of 7.5 million, where he enjoys much more prominence. Important to Pellegrini, He has played 22 of the 26 league games (4 goals and two assists), 4 Cup meetings (3 goals) and 7 clashes of the Conference League. However, the signing of the Colombian striker Cucho Hernández During the winter market (he paid 13 million euros to Columbus Crew of the MLS) he stripped Roque of ownership, which added to the Palmeiras Economic Offer (It will charge 2.5 million for the 1.8 that it receives now) led the Brazilian to firmly request its departure. After a conversation with Pellegrini, Betis agreed to break the assignment agreement he had with Barcelona. The Andalusian club has managed to ensure 30% of a future sale of the striker and that Barça renounces a part of 50 percent of the federative rights that had Abde.

If the signing of Titor Roque He already generated suspicions for the surrounding environment, his performance has confirmed the existing doubts, although experts predict a great future to the footballer, who turned 20 years old. This distrust has exceeded some limits: Deco recently filed a complaint against Victor Font After the statements made by the former candidate for the presidency of the club in which he showed that there was prevarication in the signing of Vitor Roque for the Barca club. The case of ‘Tiguinho’ adds to those of Keirrison and Henriquealso represented by André Cury and mired in suspicion.