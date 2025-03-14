The countertop, together with the different appliances, is the central axis of the kitchen, a very important element that is used daily and that attracts all eyes in the final composition of the stay. Therefore, whoever is thinking of reforming the kitchen can Take into account different options when choosing an countertop To get the most modern and advantageous model.

In fact, the traditional countertop model is based on laminates, which are those countertops that are manufactured by several layers of composite materials, such as wood and paper, which are merged into high temperatures with glue and resin, to form a solid and resistant sheet. As a final finish, a layer of melamine is added above to protect the surface.

While it is true that laminated countertops are an option for whom They don’t want to spend a lot of money, In addition to that they are easy to maintain and resistant to use, the truth is that there are already better options in the market, much more modern and with finishes of excellent quality.

The alternative: Quartz countertops

Old laminated countertops can be replaced by modern Quartz countertopsa very colorful alternative, which is a trend and that suppose a great investment. It is true that it is a more expensive option, but it is compensated with durability, the performance in general and the largest cache that your kitchen will take thanks to this central element. In addition, it costs nothing to keep them in good condition and you can find multiple colors and designs that adapt to all tastes, as the specialized medium collects Housedigest.

Classic option, but trend in 2025

If what you are looking for is to create a rustic and classic atmosphere in your kitchen, but you do not want to resort to an outdated laminated countertop, you can opt for granite countertop. These are also very durable, a little more expensive than the laminated, but very resistant to scratches and heat. To avoid giving the house an old style, it is recommended to use granite countertops with neutral designs and discreet finishes.

The most sophisticated option

Finally, among the alternatives to laminated countertops, you can opt for a Estatita countertopwhich will give a luxurious and sophisticated atmosphere to your stay. However, we must bear in mind that these do require a greater maintenance effort and are much more sensitive to damage for daily use, such as blows, scratches … specifically, they need a mineral oil treatment every few months and, as the two previous options, are more expensive than laminates.