In social networks you can find tricks of all kinds to make everyday life easier, either with ways to take advantage of space at home, make crafts or even Recipes to cheer the weekly diet. And it is that in recent years there are more and more chefs that use this speaker to share videos in which they show tips to make the most of the resources available and that these do not get bad. This is the case of the famous Jordi Roca Poster.

With your series House things He teaches his followers how to make very simple recipes with ingredients that are at home and with a lot of humor. This time has shared A delicious dessert To use that Bread that we leave forgotten And it ends so hard that there is no one who can bite it.

The recipe that Jordi Roca presents uses the bread, cut in not very thick slices, to make torrijas, but in a special version bathed with English cream and to decorate, of course, a touch of chocolate ice cream. The ingredients They are of daily use, so you may not have to go for purchase.

The first step is to cut the bread, with the help of a paper or saw knife will be much simpler. Make sure the slices are neither very thick nor very thin and arrange them in a deep source.

Meanwhile, in a saucepan, pour the 250 milliliters of milk, the 250 of cream, the 50 grams of sugar and three egg yolks. When the mixture begins to heat up incorporates the cinnamon and lemon peel. Keep stirring little by little until you start thickening and let it rest a little.

It is time to integrate the cream into the slices of bread in the purest torrija style. Make sure the bread pieces are well soaked and remove to a paper napkin to remove the leftover before passing them through the pan.

Once are browned by both parties It only remains to place, add sugar to taste and a touch of chocolate ice cream to distinguish dessert.

Ingredients

250 ml of milk

250 ml of cream

50 gr of sugar

3 egg yolks

1 cinnamon stick

1 lemon peel