When the Internet began to be in common use, the disappearance of a member of any virtual community left a sensation that was not analogous to what we feel when someone from our daily lives disappears. In 2005 ninjalicious died one of the first publishers to convert his fanzine On a website; in his case it was about what has now become popular as urbex (explore abandoned sites). A year earlier, the body of Danny Clune -creator of Bookcrossing- appeared in the water after months of searching; thus, the creator of such a philanthropic platform had to be identified thanks to his dental pieces and a shoe in one of those sad rudder changes that fate gives from time to time.

Last week a housewife died youtuber that I wanted to let you know in an article called Ultra-processed. She had been bad for a while; her voice had lost its shine and she made the videos without the desire of yesteryear. The last message she left was three months ago: she was at home, but she didn’t seem strong enough to record. encarni1969 it was one of those youtubers They teach the kitchen, the shopping, the fridge, the ironing board. His kingdom was that of terrazzo, fried food and gotelé, and his passion was to connect with others through the internet window.

it was another youtuber of the home, Mari Buitrago, who announced the death of Encarni through the platform. Buitrago announced it from his kitchen, in a robe, and with a coffee in his hand. Miguel Delibes wrote earlier and better about all of this, so he left you with his own words: “Suddenly, the whole world left the room and silence entered it”. This says in a story called Ethe neighborhood yard. We, for more filter and more modernity that we put on, we are a neighborhood patio. And to great honor.

