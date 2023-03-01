Goodbye to Michael Naspi, known by everyone on TikTok as Il Naspi. The Foggia tiktoker was only 39 years old. His passing left everyone speechless in the online community, where his videos were very popular. The 39-year-old man leaves behind his wife and two young children, who will have to grow up without their dad.

I want to feel good about myself. I just want to be happy during this time.

This is the last message from the tiktoker, who suddenly passed away. Very famous on social networks, the 39-year-old man was actually called Michael Rossiniello and was known by all as Il Naspi. Born in Foggia, he had been posting videos on TikTok for some time: his profile was really very popular.

Many truly moving reactions from his followers, who remember him with affection. 200,000 people followed him and many remember him as a great Foggiano, as another tiktoker originally from the Daunian capital wrote Nathan.Fg. For everyone she was a beautiful person, who always brought joy with her videos of her.

It’s strange to think how one can become attached here virtually, yet it is so and how can one now think of this great lack.

Goodbye to the tiktoker Michele Naspi, who died suddenly at the age of 39: mystery about the causes

It is a mystery about the causes that led to the death of the 39-year-old man. The loss was, in fact, sudden. No one could imagine such a thing. The family has chosen to maintain the utmost secrecy about the incident, also to protect and protect the privacy of Michele Naspi’s wife and her two small children.

The funerals to say goodbye to him have already been scheduled: they will be held on Thursday 2 March at 10 in the Sacred Heart church of Foggia. It will be a very moving moment, during which the whole community, even online, will join the grieving family and friends.