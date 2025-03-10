Surely on more than one occasion you will have wondered that with all the technological advances to improve cars, driving and circulation, why no one has managed to solve the problem of traffic jams on the road, since some way these agglomerations can be avoided.

While it is true that when there is an accident and the road is blocked, it cannot be done much about it, since until they do not separate the road of the road, it is logical that the traffic is slower than usual, it must be taken into account that Many jams are formed without any blow or breakdown.

These can be formed because a driver has changed the lane abruptly and has made the car behind paste a brake, which has caused a dominoes of brakesor for the simple fact that the cars go to different speeds, and again some have to stop causing stops. These types of situations are known as ghost traffic jams.

Luckily, the most used digital map in the world, Google Maps, would be working to launch a new function that applying the science that causes these ghost traffic jams, could make drivers Do not have to suffer again if they follow their indications.

This is possible, by the new Google tool collect real -time traffic information, and therefore it almost instantly detects (or that is supposed to) the state of the road, that is, If everything is fine or if there are withholdings.

In the case of identifying withholdings caused by one of these ghost traffic jams, the MAPS APP would alert their user, and the novelty is that I would recommend the driver to adjust its speed to another determined by the platform itself not to be affected by the stops on the road.

That is, if you go on a highway where The maximum speed is 120 km/h, Google Maps may recommend down to 110km/h and in this way by reducing speed, When you reach the congested area you will not have to paste a brake, making the circulation much more fluid.

In this way, this tool that has not yet been launched globally could be the key to ending this type of traffic jams that are generated from nothing and can delay our trip. Of course, for this it is crucial that drivers follow the indications of Google Maps, but the thing would never work.