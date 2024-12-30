Andalusia and the south of Portugal will be more united starting next January 1. That day the elimination of the highway toll will come into force A-22 called Via Do Infante that connects the Algarve with the province of Huelva.

The decision of the Portuguese country has been celebrated in the region, especially in the border municipalities. He mayor of Ayamonte (Huelva), Alberto Fernándezassures that this measure “will help the free movement” of people and means “eliminating a type of tariff that had been borne.”

The A-22 is one of the main gateways to Andalusia from Portugal, so it is expected that the elimination of this toll will boost both tourism and commercial and business activitys, especially in the province of Huelva.

Elimination of “tariffs”

“Not only Ayamonte, the entire province is in luck. In recent days we have been hearing that USA want to put duty to some Spanish products, because the toll is, in the end, also a tariff, because a person from Faro who wants to come to Ayamonte for lunch, apart from gasoline, has to pay an added price, when the highway is an infrastructure that was made with European fundsTherefore, it never made enough sense that this toll had been implemented,” highlights the mayor.

A benefit that will have a positive effect on both sides of the border, because the Algarve and the south of Portugal in general are destinations frequently visited by Andalusians, especially in summer. “It will help a lot, both to the Algarve and to Ayamonte, from the point of view commercial, tourist, social or cultural and the commercial and tourist relations that we have historically had between both sides of the Guadiana will be recovered,” he assures.

The Assembly of the Republic of Portugal On May 2, it approved the proposal of the Socialist Party (opposition) to abolish tolls on the old SCUT highways – No Cost for the User -, in which the toll was borne by the State.

This SCUT highway system was created in 1997 in Portugal and the cost was assumed by the State under a virtual toll regime. But in 2011 Toll collection was imposed on all users that use those roads through an electronic system.

“We never talk about commercial relationsof those companies that either buy products in Portugal that are sold in Spain, or buy products in Spain that are sold in Portugal, and are freight transport that until now they were paying a tariff, which makes the price of that product more expensive,” concludes the mayor.