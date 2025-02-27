Goodbye to the tartar: five mouth hygiene keys to prevent it from home

The main reason for the appearance of tartar in the teeth is a bad oral hygiene and usually accumulates mainly in areas where we find it most to access with the toothbrush. Therefore, it is recommended to use other oral cleaning utensils such as dental thread or interdental brushes. However, in many cases we settle for a superficial and too fast technique, which allows the plate to accumulate and consistently, calcify. In this guide we explain how the appearance of tartar can be prevented from home with these five tooth hygiene keys.

Sarter, also called dental calculation, is nothing other than the consequence of scarce dental cleaning. On the surface of the teeth, and also among them, oral bacteria and food remains that form the plate are continuously deposited. Do not withdraw it properly will mean that it hardens until brushing is no longer enough to eliminate it.

One of the factors that favor the appearance of tartar is the pH of saliva, which varies from one person to another. In cases where the pH is higher, that is, it has less acid, more tartar is formed. However, some habits that can be avoided as the consumption of alcoholic beverages, coffee, certain medications and some rinses, also help the accumulation of plaque. All this without mentioning the smoking habit. The tartar not only affects the aesthetic appearance of the teeth giving it that yellowish tone, but to their health.

Consequences of dental calculation

Maintaining exhaustive oral hygiene is essential to have good oral health. If it is not done correctly, once the tartar is formed, this can cause oral pathologies such as gingivitis or the appearance of caries. We will know that the gums are healthy when the gingival tissue has a pink color and never bleed when their teeth are brushed. The bleeding of them can be a clear symptom of plaque accumulation that is irritating the gums. If this hard layer that inflames and reds the gums is not eliminated, it can lead to a periodontal disease.

Once the dental calculation is formed, a professional should be used. In most cases, just a cleaning, also called prophylaxis either Tartrectomy, which is done with an ultrasound and water device, which will disintegrate the tartar. However, sometimes the tartar can accumulate under the gums and a slightly more invasive technique will be necessary.

Five keys to prevent tartar

Although, as we have explained, the tartar cannot be avoided completely, it can be minimized. With these five tips from General Council of Dentist Colleges of Spain We explain how to prevent it from home: