During the last days, much of Spain has enjoyed a sunny climate marked by high temperatures. But from the weekend there will be a remarkable change: there will be clouds and showers, as well as a notable drop in temperatures, since the mercury can mark up to 11 degrees lower.

Ruben del Campo, spokesperson for the Meteorology Statal Agency, He detailed how the next days will be: “That marking contrast between the northern third of the peninsula, with a cool environment for the season and some rains, and the southern half, with more heat than usual for these dates, it will continue until Friday. “

“Heading into the weekend it is possible that instabilization of the atmosphere occurs, with a general decrease in temperatures and rainfall, especially in the Mediterranean area, where they could be intense “added Del Campo.

Electric storm

The cities where the drop in temperatures will be most noticeable will be Cuenca, Granada, Palencia and Teruel, since it will register 11 degrees less; on Ávila, Bilbao and Córdoba will drop 10; Meanwhile in Burgos, Cáceres, Ciudad Real, Huelva, Lugo, Ourense, Segovia, Seville, Valladolid and Vitoria will drop 9.

As if this wasn’t enough a DANA with a thunderstorm is also expected, as assured Meteored: “A DANA through the southwest on Sunday, the most important rains they could occur in the southeast of the country and could come with a thunderstorm. “

High temperatures this week

For the time of year that we are in, the temperatures throughout this week are being high. Thus, in the Valencian Community, the Guadalquivir valley or southern Andalusia, values ​​of 33 to 35 degrees have been reached. Although on the other side of the scale are some Cantabrian areas, where they barely reach 18 or 20 degrees.