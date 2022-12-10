Best known for his role in Happy Days, Gary Friedkin passed away due to complications from Covid-19

Very serious mourning in the world of cinema in the United States of America. In the past few hours, the news of the untimely death of Gary Friedkin. In Italy he was best known for his role as Clarence in the sitcom Happy Days, but he also acted in world-famous films such as Blade Runner and Star Wars. He passed away at the age of 70, due to complications from Covid-19.

Really difficult days for all fans of US cinema and beyond. Last December 6th the news of Kirstie Alley’s disappearance had already spread.

The actress, best known for playing Mollie in the hit trilogy of Look Who’s Talkingpassed away at 71 after briefly wrestling a colon cancer.

Yesterday, however, it was learned of the disappearance of one of Tina Turner’s children, Ronnie. She was 62 years old, had acted and sang along with her mother on several occasions and the causes of her death are still unknown.

The disappearance of Gary Friedkin, on the other hand, is dated last December 2nd. According to what was reported by the major American sites, the actor was hospitalized in a private clinic in his city, YoungstownOhio, for the complications due to the contagion from Covid-19. It would have been the virus that weakened him to the point of making him surrender.

Gary Friedkin’s Greatest Hits

Born in Youngstown, Ohio, on November 23, 1952, Gary Friedkin had just completed his 70th birthday.

He approached the art world first through the music. He was in fact a graduate of the School of Music at Youngstone State University, and was excellent pianist and percussionist.

Later moved to Los Angeleswhere he began his acting career.

Many roles he covered, both al cinema that in televisionwhich made him famous even outside the borders of stars and stripes.

He acted, just to name a few, in Mother’s Day (2016), The Craziest Hospital in the World (1982) and Escape from World of Dreams (1992).

Then he also held the role of an antagonist in Blade Runnerfilm by Ridley Scott with Harrison Ford, and Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The role that made him famous also in Italy, however, was that of Clarence, a cook in the famous sitcom Happy Days.