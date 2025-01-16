The cranes are already part of the landscape around the Payaso Fofó park, in Puente de Vallecas. Demolition work has already begun on La Atalaya, the squat building that was vacated in November after a decade operating as a ‘self-managed social center’ (CSO). The Community of Madrid has urgently processed the demolition when a “risk of collapse” was detected in this property of almost 4,000 square meters, reported by the Department of Housing, Transport and Infrastructure of the Community of Madrid.

After several failed attempts to evict the squatters who were installed there, agents of the National Police, by a court order, evicted on November 26 what was the largest squatted building in this Madrid neighborhood, located on Puerto Milagro street. .

During this operation, four people were arrested who were inside what was the IES Margerit de Vallecas, a property owned by IVIMA – current Social Housing Agency – that was disused. In 2016, this entity took several people to trial, but the judicial process expired. Currently, in Madrid there are 11 other squat centers of these characteristics that remain open.

At the last Governing Council of the Community of Madrid, the green light was given to the resolution ordering the emergency processing and execution of the works contract, project drafting and project management, and security and safety coordination. health for the demolition of the property. There is no exact date for the end of the demolition work on this property, but it is estimated that it could be around “50 days.”









The Social Housing Agency (AVS) of the Community of Madrid, dependent on the Ministry of Housing, Transport and Infrastructure, plans to build 60 homes for families in vulnerable situations in Puente de Vallecas after recovering the “legitimate” possession of the property .

The rebirth of La Ingobernable as a health center The Prado 30 building, from which La Ingobernable was evicted six years ago, will have a very different end. This quarter, the Madrid City Council will begin the rehabilitation works on this 19th century building, listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) and part of the Landscape of Light. This space, unused since 2015, requires structural improvements before beginning the construction of the two new public spaces it will house: a new medical center that will replace the existing one on Alameda Street and a new cultural space for the Centro district.

The homes will have an approximate area of ​​65 square meters distributed in apartments with three, two and one bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, garage and storage room, and an air conditioning and heating system that allows the temperature of each room to be regulated. The properties in this development will be added to the 1,600 apartments that this organization plans to build throughout this term, which will involve an investment of around 12 million euros.