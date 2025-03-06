The entrance door of a house, as we all know, is the most relevant access pointwhich makes it a crucial element. Hence, investing a lot of money can save you from trouble both in the short and long term, even having to reinforce security through other systems.

In general, wood is one of the most used materials for everything that has to do with the home: from furniture to kitchens and even certain elements of the bathrooms. In fact, wood doors are quite more common than metal doors.

And what advantages do you have? Well, to start it is an insulating material, which is why it is chosen by many Spanish and Spanish. In addition, Repeals both cold and heat, so it retains the best isolated interior spaces at thermal level.

This translates as our home will remain cooler in high temperatures and warmer summers in cold winters. Also, of course, the noise isolates very well. Finally, it is very versatile and adapts very well to any style, either modern or more classic.

Depending on the type of wood, it will be necessary to carry some maintenance for protect them Better of the passage of time. Although there are numerous cleaning products in the market, the reality is that something natural, effective and affordable is needed.

Yes, we talk about a mixture of warm water and vinegar, a simple trick along with the economy. Known for its disinfectant and cleaner properties, It should be noted that vinegar does not leave fatty or chemical waste and helps eliminate dirt without damaging the finishing of the doors.

The procedure is very simple. First, you have to withdraw All the accumulated dust with A dry cloth without fluff. Next, the warm water and vinegar should be mixed, and then submerge a clean cloth in the mixture and pass it through the surface. When everything has been cleaned, you have to use a dry cloth to dry it immediately.