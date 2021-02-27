45 years ago, specifically on February 26, 1976, Spain definitively abandoned the Sahara. In this way, almost a century of colonial history in this North African territory ended, since on December 26, 1884, it claimed its right to those lands before the rest of the international powers. THE TRUTH picked up the news on its front page with the headline ‘Sahara, full stop’. And on the inside pages it was reported that the departure took place after the yemaá (general assembly of the Sahara) endorsed the ‘Madrid Accords’ –signed in November between the Francoist authorities and the governments of Morocco and Mauritania–. An appointment “unilaterally called by Morocco”, which was not attended by many of its members and which did not have the legal support of the UN either.

Of course, in the editions of the newspaper of the following days, as happened on the 28th, it was made clear that “the ‘affair’ has not ended”, since immediately after saying goodbye to the Spanish province of Western Sahara (since 1958 ), the Polisario Front proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic as a free and sovereign state. An initiative with which it was tried to combat the Moroccan annexation plan, which finally could not be faced. The consequences were isolation and exodus to the Algerian camps in Tindouf.

The milestone that precipitated everything, the massive mobilization of the Green March, on November 6, 1975, with even the threat of war from the Alawite King Hasan II, was also recounted in detail. Even so, the struggle of the Saharawi people for their recognition and the right to an independence referendum continues, after going through many stages, including the armed conflict.