Michael Collins has died and of the three protagonists of humanity’s most famous journey, only Buzz Aldrin remains. In that mission of the Apollo 11, Collins was in charge of staying aboard the command module while his companions, Armstrong and Aldrin, stepped on the Moon for the first time. Unlike other protagonists of the space race, I did not know him personally and I was not lucky enough to hear how he lived those lonely days, but, beyond the trip that made him famous, I know that he was one of the greats. There are many books written by astronauts, but Carrying the Fire, the autobiography in which Collins recounts his experience as a test pilot and crew member of the Gemini 10 and Apollo 11 missions, is the story that best explains what it means to be at the forefront of the space race.

The book abounds with powerful ideas of its own and contains insightful reflections on the future of space exploration. In these pages a highly structured mind is reflected, capable of ordering extremely complex problems and structuring the work of others. This feeling has been confirmed to me by people who did know him and who speak of him as a very thoughtful man, an excellent engineer and a great pilot. Although he is perhaps the least known of the three astronauts of the mythical journey, his abilities were essential for the success of that adventure in which the courage of the classic heroes had to be accompanied by a deep knowledge of science and technology and a great capacity for apply them. If Armstrong was said to be the reluctant hero, it can be said that Collins was the silent hero.

Like almost everyone who has traveled to space, the experience made him aware of the incalculable value of our world

In these times when we are increasingly aware of the fragility of our planet and the destiny that all humans share within it, I want to remember another of the legacies of this protagonist of the space race. While waiting for the return of his companions, he took many images of the Moon and our planet, but there is one especially famous. In it, the lunar module ascends from the satellite to meet the command module and in the background, in the dark, the Earth is observed emerging. It is often said that in that image were all living humans, except Collins. Like almost all of us who have traveled to space, the experience made him aware of the incalculable value of our world and Collins recalled it in one of his last tweets: “I am sure that if everyone could see the Earth floating out the window , every day would be Earth Day ”.

But along with the fascination with the moment, I am sure that at the same time he was thinking about the difficult maneuver he needed to complete in order to meet his companions again. Collins wrote the 117-page document detailing the 18 different docking maneuvers so that his module and that of his companions would come together seamlessly. That man who combined technical talent and the emotion of space travel at that moment has left us today. Have a good trip, Michael.

Pedro Duque He is Minister of Science and Innovation of the Government of Spain and was the first astronaut of Spanish nationality.

