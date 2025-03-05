Xiaomi has presented a new conceptual camera system for ‘smartphones’, Xiaomi modular Optical System, which is composed of a removable prime lens of 35mm connected by a magnetic system.

In his passage through the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Xiaomi has released its new series of ‘smartphones’ xiaomi 15 series focused on promoting professional photography, as well as its Xiaomi Pad 7 series and its latest innovations in Aiot, such as the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro, the new Xiaomi Watch S4 and the Xiaomi Sooter 5 Max.

All this driven by its intelligent ecosystem connected ‘Human X Car x Home’, which has also been shown in the brand ‘stand’, with a wide range of appliances and its electric vehicles (EVS), including the Xiaomi Su7 Max and the Xiaomi Su7 Ultra.

In addition, China technology has underlined its goal of continuing to redefine industry standards, also in the professional photography section.

In this framework, he has presented Its Xiaomi Modular Optical System Conceptual Systemwhich incorporates a 35mm removable prime lens f/1.4 equivalentE, integrated with an M4/3 image sensor, which is magnetically connected to a ‘smartphone’.

As explained by Xiaomi, it is a lens prototype that takes advantage of the new Xiaomi Laserlink Communication, an advanced optical solution of communication that It allows a fluid data transfer between the camera and the phone.

With this image technology, Xiaomi has assured that a photographic result is achieved that combines the image capacities a traditional camera hardware, with the computational power of the ‘smartphones’.

With all this, although at the moment it is a prototype, the company has indicated that they will continue working on this system to promote photographic innovation.