This weekend the death of the writer was revealed Anne Rice, the author of Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles and on which the famous movie starring Tom cruise Y Brad Pitt.

According to what was disclosed, she died of complications from a stroke at age 80. The one who revealed the news was his son, Christopher, through the account in Facebook where she used to actively live with her fans.

Anne Rice says goodbye after a fruitful career

According Christopher Rice, his death was at the beginning of the night, and afterwards, he commented ‘she left us at almost 19 years old from the day my father, her husband Stan, died. The immensity of our family’s pain cannot be overstated ‘.

He continued with ‘Like my mother, her support for me was unconditional; taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity, and challenge the dark voices of fear and doubt ‘. It is clear that he left a very big mark on him.

He reaffirmed it when he says ‘As a writer, she taught me to challenge the limits of the genre and to surrender to my obsessive passions’.

About the final moments of Anne Rice, He said ‘In his final hours, I sat by his hospital bed in awe of his accomplishments and courage, inundated with memories of a life that took us from the mist-shrouded hills of the San Francisco Bay area to the magical streets of New Orleans and the Sparkling Views of Southern California ‘.

Interview with the Vampire will have a new project soon

Interview with the Vampire, which was released in 1994, is based on the first books in the series. It was not the only film inspired by the work of Anne Rice, since it is also Queen of the damned.

However, the latter was a resounding failure and this writer was not convinced of the work done by the team in charge. It cost $ 35 million and grossed just $ 45.5 million. It was also riddled with specialized critics.

So much so that it has an average of 17% in Rotten tomatoes. It was better for Interview with the Vampire, which has a 64% approval rating. A new series based on this story is currently in development by AMC.

It’s a shame to lose such a talented writer as Rice, that with their The Vampire Diaries fascinated generations of readers. By some estimates, his books have sold more than 100 million copies.

