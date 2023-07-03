The end of the Petro, the state cryptocurrency that offered a guarantee of support with national oil and gold, based on blockchain technology and launched with a huge promotional effort by the Government of Nicolás Maduro, is near. Among the economic and financial sources consulted, it is assumed that the monetary instrument will die little by little, on the way to its final liquidation, after, presumably, assuming debts and closing commitments with creditors, linked above all to the commercial sector.

Since the end of May, as reported by users, the Petro blockchain began to behave irregularly and the #PetroApp platform to show flaws. The PDVSA-Crypto corruption plot, structured around a network of senior officials linked to Tarek El Aissami, until last February president of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and vice president of the Economic Area of ​​the Government of Maduro, constitutes one of the fundamental reasons for this umpteenth failed experiment in chavismo public policies.

The Petro (PTR) cryptocurrency was introduced in 2017 to huge publicity, after the economics of exchange and price controls collapsed. It was conceived as a tool to trade assets and capitalize resources, assuming that its support was the large certified international oil reserves in the country. Many users of the social environment of Chavismo, linked to the Patria system [plataforma virtual creada para que la población cobre salarios y ayudas] They dedicated themselves to progressively exchanging bolivars for Petros, encouraged by official propaganda, in order to save assets. Also entrepreneurs and commercial chains.

Its implementation gradually took hold, incorporating its presence as a form of payment in some official digital transactions, and it became mandatory as a reference unit after Maduro’s second monetary conversion in tax and consular services. Its birth was accompanied by a very active campaign by the official ruling party to promote its use and make it known among the population, and in 2018 cryptocurrencies landed in the country en masse. Tarek El Aissami convinced Maduro that cryptocurrencies were an excellent instrument to evade international sanctions, already in force at the time, and to give oxygen to a collapsing economy.

Joselit Ramírez, president of the National Superintendence of Crypto Assets, close personally and politically to El Aissami, is in prison today. Hugbel Roa, also a friend of El Aissami —and also a prisoner—, was the Minister of Science and Technology and University Education, in charge of presenting and assuming the Petro project at the end of 2017. The purge carried out by Maduro by dismantling the extensive network of corruption, swept away an important part of the technical staff of Sunacrip (National Superintendency of Cryptoactives). Now, a new board of this entity has been appointed, chaired by Anabel Pereira.

The limited leeway to operate the Petro, based on its centralized nature, conspired against its functional utility from the start. Also the low credibility of its promoting team. “The Petro is not a bitcoin, which you have to mine to validate the transactions. It is an algorithm with a ceiling”, explains Henkel García, a financial analyst. “For this process to be credible, especially in a government with people who have so many credibility problems, it was necessary to offer a way to exchange. The Petro has been accepted more by an arbitration game, it could be bought cheaper in a secondary market, but not much more”.

The dollarization of the Venezuelan economy in 2018, García points out, made part of the strategic orientation of the Petro as a collector of international resources lose specific weight. “The Petro was relaunched like six or seven times before what happens today.” “Cryptocurrencies ended up becoming the instrument of a group of corrupt Chavista politicians to embezzle the little money that was left in Petróleos de Venezuela,” says economist Omar Zambrano. The international sanctions against the Government of Maduro forced the Chavista hierarchy to sell oil irregularly, carrying out commercial operations “in the dark.” Transactions with cryptocurrencies made it possible to divert resources into the pockets of Tarek El Aissami’s managerial squad.

A report published by the anti-corruption NGO Transparencia Venezuela maintains that, under the command of El Aissami, Petróleos de Venezuela assigned responsibility for the commercialization of Venezuelan crude to the Superintendency of Cryptoactives. Nearing its end, the National Association of Cryptoactives has issued a statement in which it regrets the progressive decline and decline of the Petro, stating that it is sending “a very negative message to the national and international community.”

