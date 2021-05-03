Those in the know say that at the beginning of the 20th century it was the largest hotel in the world.

Without the lights of the casinos and the night perched on Las Vegas, that would be years later, nor the petrodollars of the Arabian Peninsula and its pharaonic buildings of today, in 1919 the “Pennsylvania Hotel”Was, with his 2200 bedrooms and bathrooms, the most imposing construction in a New York that began to play bets to scratch the sky with buildings.

“The largest hotel in the world opens today”, titled the NY Times the 25 of January of that year, when the postwar period monopolized the newspaper cover.

In his chronicle, he highlights that for the first time an accommodation included a wardrobe ─ “the server” ─ for guests to put their shoes to be polished or clothes to have them ironed, without calling the bellboy. “Its lobby is said to be the largest of any hotel in the world”, Says that note.

The chronicle of the largest hotel in the world that opened on January 25, 2019.

Thousands of Argentines passed through that entrance, on the 7th in front of Madison Square Garden, between 32 and 33. In 2015, it was already an ugly hotel, but cheap and well located, which could be reached by subway from the airport. That made it go viral with the word-of-mouth algorithm.

The “che” and the “boludo”Could be heard as soon as one stepped into that lobby. The mates and soccer jerseys swarmed through those labyrinthine corridors, which seemed to be taken from a scene from The glowby Kubrick.

That mythical place, whose phone number 6-5000 ─the oldest in Manhattan─ until got a song, by glenn miller, will be demolished by the pandemic. Part of the history of many who pass through there, too.