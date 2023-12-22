They fought until the end! The film 'The Erection of Toribio Bardelli', directed by Adrián Saba, said goodbye to the race for the 2024 Oscars by failing to enter the list of the 15 films preselected to compete in the best international film category.

This film, along with 'Queens without a Crown' and 'Coveted Bachelorette 2', was chosen by the Ministry of Culture as the national representative for the Academy Awards. However, those last two were all eliminated along the way. 'Toribio Bardelli's erection She was the only one who remained in the race, but she was left on the doorstep of glory by failing to make her way to the shortlist, which was announced on December 21.

What were the 15 films that reached a pre-candidacy for the 2024 Oscars?

Of the 15 films selected, there are only two in Spanish: 'Tótem' and 'The Snow Society'. The chosen films are the following. 'Amerikatsi' (Armenia), 'The Monk and the Gun' (Bhutan), 'The Promised Land' (Denmark), 'Fallen Leaves' (Finland), 'The Taste of Things' (France), 'The Teachers' Lounge ' (Germany), 'Godland' (Iceland), 'Io Capitano', (Italy), 'Perfect Days' (Japan), 'Totem' (Mexico), 'The Mother of All Lies' (Morocco), 'Society of the Snow' (Spain), 'Four Daughters' (Tunisia), '20 Days in Mariupol' (Ukraine), 'The Zone of Interest' (United Kingdom).

When was the movie 'The Erection of Toribio Bardelli' released in Peru, what is it about and what is the cast?

The Peruvian film 'The Erection of Toribio Bardelli' premiered in theaters in Peru on October 26, 2023, after having stood out at the Lima Film Festival. The film immerses us in the world of a totally dysfunctional family dealing with the death of their mother.

Directed by Adrián Saba, the film has a cast starring Gustavo Bueno, Gisela Ponce de León, Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño, Michele Abascal and Lucélia Santos.

