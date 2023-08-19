Carlo Mazzone, who passed away today at the age of 86 in his adopted homeland of Ascoli, was the most genuine character of the last half century of Italian football. Nicknamed Carletto, despite his considerable size, Mazzone was the last representative of the old school, the one in which heart and attributes prevailed over technique and tactics. A full-blooded Roman, Mazzone never managed to have a happy relationship, both as a player and as a coach, with the Giallorossi colours, which he loved so much, with which he made his Serie A debut at the age of 22 against Fiorentina on 31 May 1959. After a year divided between Spal and Siena, in the summer of 1960 he landed in Ascoli which since then, despite the inevitable peregrinations of the life of those who work in the world of football, has become his new home. Flag and captain of the bianconeri from the Marches for a decade on the field, in 1969 he too became their coach following a brilliant intuition of the president Costantino Rozzi.

It is, in fact, impossible to speak of Mazzone separating him from the symbiotic relationship that bound him to his patron. This union, which reminded so much, physically and morally, of the one between Robin Hood and Little John, in the space of four years, from 1971 to 1975, was able to elevate the then Del Duca from Serie C to Serie A, obtaining, once he reached the top category, a salvation as much deserved as it is considered impossible by the insiders. Renato Campanini, an elderly Ferrarese slinger reborn on the banks of the Tronto, and Mario Colautti, a rocky Friulian defender gifted with a very powerful shot whose goal, a quarter of an hour from the end, on 26 January 1975 gave the freshman Ascoli the resounding success over Lazio, champion of Italy.

The following summer, with Rozzi’s blessing, Mazzone left Piceno to attempt the great adventure at the helm of Giancarlo Antognoni’s Fiorentina. The experience on the banks of the Arno was not happy with only third place, but at a stellar distance from the Turin duelists, in the 1976/77 season as a positive certificate of her presence which ended with her exemption the following year, after about ten matches with the team in the relegation zone. After partially relaunching himself in Catanzaro, a few days before the end of 1980 the new call from Papa Costantino arrived which brought him back to the bedside of an agonizing Ascoli.

The four years that followed saw the Woodpecker keep Serie A standing up as a team with a sparkling game. Sixth place in the 1981/82 championship would have well deserved participation in a European cup which, however, did not take place due to Italy’s poor UEFA ranking at the time. However, in the autumn of 1984 something broke in the idyll with Rozzi who, thanks to a bad start, sacked the Capitoline coach. After a dark year in Bologna, it was Salento that benefited from the good work of Carletto who, having lost a first play-off to climb to Serie A, won promotion the following year, which was followed by two consecutive saves. In that Lecce two young men from the youth field who would go a long way were militating: Antonio Conte and Franco Moriero. In October 1991, Cagliari was bottom of the table to ask Mazzone for help. The conquest of a comfortable salvation, followed by sixth place in 1992/93 which brought the Sardinians back to Europe for the first time since the times of Gigi Riva, opened the door to the call that the coach has always been waiting for, that of “his ” Rome.

In the summer of 1993, the Giallorossi team was going through a troubled moment with the transition from the glorious era of Dino Viola to that, in the future no less famous, of Franco Sensi, far from being consolidated. Mazzone found himself managing a decent team which, then, in the following years, was decidedly strengthened. However, the long-awaited leap in quality did not come. In the summer of 1996, going against the wishes of the square, Sensi decided to replace Mazzone with the Argentine Carlos Bianchi, a lesser-style Platense version of Arrigo Sacchi. In many ways, his career ended at that time.

Mazzone would continue to coach for another ten years, with dignified spells in Bologna, Perugia and Brescia among other less brilliant ones. The experience in the Lioness is remembered, above all, for his senseless race under the curve of the Atlantean fans at the end of a sensational comeback at the last second of the swallows in a hard-fought derby which took place on 30 September 2001. At Brescia, in terms of coach, had the merit of transforming Andrea Pirlo from attacking midfielder into playmaker, in addition to the honor of coaching Roberto Baggio and Josep Guardiola, establishing a relationship of deep esteem with these two legendary figures that accompanied him until the end of his days. as evidenced by the affectionate wishes sent to him on 19 March, on the occasion of his birthday, by the Catalan coach.