The streets of Windsor are used to pomp and royal ceremonies in which thousands of people patiently await their minutes of communion with the royal family. But this Saturday was different. The pandemic rules and does not make distinctions. The orders were to stay home and watch it on television, but the sun looked like it hadn’t in weeks and many could not avoid approaching the castle walls to say their last goodbye to Prince Felipe, whom they fondly remember as the ‘ grandfather of the nation. ‘

From early in the morning, Chris Imafion marched down the main street of Windsor with various colleagues and family to pay tribute to “an excellent man”, highlighting his “ability to work” and his love of raising children. Every little one has a talent. If it is not mathematics, it may be music or sports, and the Duke knew how to see that. His scholarship program has been fundamental for many young people, “said this professor who, to show his affection and respect, wore a top hat and a mask customized with Felipe’s photograph. Imafion and his companions walked among the dozens of cameras from around the world, but was disappointed by the small number of people. “Tomorrow in football there will be 4,000 people in a stadium and at the funeral of a man who has done much more for this country than football, they only let 30 come,” he protested.

Samantha Hazlaett found a privileged place in an alley directly in front of the imposing castle gates. Sitting on a pub terrace, Samantha and a friend downed individual bottles of champagne in the sun. They live 15 minutes from Windsor and they did not want to see the ceremony from home, but to be part of the atmosphere. “I know that from here we will only hear the salutes, if there are any, the music and the bells, but I want to be present, not be distracted by television or social networks, just live it,” confessed this lover of the history of the royal family British.

Contained emotion



There were no tourists, but the souvenir shops were open. Still, weddings outsold funerals, and mugs with the duke’s effigy and commemorative kitchen towels from the funeral languished in the place where Lee works. “Maybe they will be sold later, when the pandemic passes,” the shop assistant was confident.

Cannon shots were heard indicating that the funeral procession was beginning and many spectators tuned in to the BBC with their mobiles to follow it live. Oblivious to the shocked crowd, some children climbed the grassy embankments next to the castle walls and played roll-over. Their parents tied them short during the minute of silence before the funeral, when the crowd sought each other’s eyes and wanted to make sense of the waiting hours. “It has been very emotional and I think that many here needed it,” confessed Monika Majsnerska, who had traveled four hours on the train from Blackpool and was watching with emotion on her phone the Queen in her bench. How lonely she must feel after so many years, she said with a sigh.

A naked woman jumped out of the crowd after the minute’s silence shouting “save the planet!” and was quickly intercepted by the police. His brief seconds of fame broke the solemnity of the moment, and the audience once again commented among themselves on the content of the funeral. Let’s see if the brothers make up now. It would be nice “, commented a lady when she saw the queen’s grandchildren, Guillermo and Enrique walking together but at a distance behind their grandfather’s coffin.

The funeral came to an end and the crowd dispersed. Edel, 5, has been disappointed because she could not greet the Queen, but her mother, Rabab Jamshir, a great admirer of the monarch, hopes that at least “the vibrations of our support have reached her there, for that we have come, so you know you are not alone.