The creator of Dragon Ball has died. Akira Toriyamathe 'father' of one of the most famous and best-selling Japanese comics of all time, passed away in 68 yearsi for an acute subdural hematoma.

The death occurred in Tokyo on March 1st but was announced today, March 8th, a week later, as revealed by the official Dragon Ball website, specifying that his funeral has already been celebrated by his closest relatives. “He left this world many manga titles and works of art. Thanks to the support of many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years,” reads a statement on the site . “We hope that the world of Akira Toriyama's unique works will continue to be loved by all for a long time to come.”

Toriyama, one of Japan's best-known and best-loved manga creators, is indelibly linked to Dragon Ball, a series he created, wrote and illustrated that debuted in 1984. The series, focused on martial arts and which gave life to characters such as Goku, Bulma, Krillin, Chi-Chi and Gohan, was later adapted into equally popular animated series by Toei Animation (Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z) in the late 1980s and gave birth to an entire popular media franchise that was highly influential around the world. He was also the character designer of many famous video games, including Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, Blue Dragon, Dragon Ball Legends and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

The biography

Born on April 5, 1955 in Nagoya, a city in the Chubu region on the island of Honshu in Japan, Toriyama began his career as a manga artist at the age of 20, when he sent his first works to the magazine “Weekly Shonen Jump”. His first published comic was “Wonder Island” in 1978, featuring the adventures of a former World War II kamikaze pilot stranded on Wonder Island. The sequel, “Wonder Island 2”, was released in 1979.

Toriyama became known with the manga Dr. Slump, serialized by the magazine “Weekly Shōnen Jump” from 1980 to 1984. The series followed the adventures of a robot girl and her creator, who live together with the bizarre inhabitants of Penguin Village. Dr. Slump had become popular for its humor, puns and pop culture references and was a huge success in Japan, selling over 35 million copies. It was later adapted into an animated series by Toei Animation, broadcast on Japanese TV from 1981 to 1986. For Dr. Slump the cartoonist won the Shōgakukan award for best shōnen manga in 1981.

In the early 1980s, inspired by his love of kung fu films shot in Hong Kong, particularly those of Jackie Chan, Toriyama created the Dragon Boy series, which tells the story of Tangtong, a young boy with abilities in martial arts who is tasked with escorting a princess to her home country. Dragon Boy was first released in “Fresh Jump” in 1983 and would then evolve into Dragon Ball the following year. Dragon Ball is inspired more by kung fu and martial arts. The series tells the story of Son Goku, who is training in martial arts, who meets a girl named Bulma and joins her on her mission to find the seven Dragon Balls and defend the Earth from alien humanoids called Saiyans.