Next Friday, November 17, the Mexico team is measured to its similar Honduras in it José de la Paz Herrera Uclés Stadiumin Tegucigalpa, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Nations League.
This commitment is of utmost importance for El Tricolor, since the winner of the series will obtain their ticket to the Copa America 2024which will take place in the United States, just as happened a few years ago in the Copa América Centenario. Now, the combination that is outside the Final Four He will not be completely out of appearing in the longest-running tournament on the continent because he would play a repechage against the other losers, of which only two will join the competition.
Whoever wins the match between the Aztecs and the H will advance to the Final Four, which will be played in the city of Dallas, that is, both semifinals and finals. In addition to this, the same CONCACAF revealed that the same city will announce the last two classified to the Copa America 2024, who will come out of the single-game repechage. He Final Four will have the stage AT&T Stadiumwhile the repechage will take place in the Toyota Stadiumwith an agreed date for Saturday, March 23.
Apart from the Mexico against Hondurasthe other commitments of the quarterfinals have to Panama versus Costa Rica, USA in view of Trinidad and Tobago and finally, Canada and Jamaica They will look for the last pass to the prelude to the grand final. In the end, only two of these eight national teams will miss the opportunity to face the teams of the CONMEBOL in 2024, waiting for the CONCACAF dictate how the playoff keys would be matched.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Goodbye #Copa #América #Mexico #loses #Honduras